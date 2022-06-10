British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 542.50 Average PT from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 542.50 ($6.80).

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.15) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.95) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 514.40 ($6.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 523.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. British Land’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,312.68). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry bought 15,204 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £80,277.12 ($100,597.89). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,837 shares of company stock worth $8,896,106.

About British Land (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.