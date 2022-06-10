Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,654,000 after buying an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,774,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $556.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $577.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $591.65. The company has a market cap of $227.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

