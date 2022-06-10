Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.30). Aptinyx also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,808. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.