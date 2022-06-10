Brokerages Anticipate EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. EnLink Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

