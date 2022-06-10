Brokerages Anticipate ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,852. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

