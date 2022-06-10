Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) to post $99.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.88 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $73.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $410.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.94 million to $419.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $580.63 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,743. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,796. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.