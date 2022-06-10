Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) to post $99.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.88 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $73.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $410.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $402.94 million to $419.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $580.63 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $2,159,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,743. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,758,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,796. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

