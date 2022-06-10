Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Hologic posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. 1,468,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

