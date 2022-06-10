Brokerages Anticipate NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NerdWallet.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.28 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,643 shares of company stock worth $149,801. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 246,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

