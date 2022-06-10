Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.40. Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,886,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

