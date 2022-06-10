Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,366. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.