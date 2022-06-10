Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DouYu International also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of DOYU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. 63,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,665. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,688,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,251 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth $26,768,000. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

