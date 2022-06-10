Brokerages Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.45 Million

Analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will announce $458.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $459.40 million and the lowest is $457.50 million. Materion posted sales of $371.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.15. 123,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Materion has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Materion by 83.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Materion by 7.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 232,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Materion by 21.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Materion by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

