Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.26 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on WLDN. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $27.04 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $894,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,389. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

