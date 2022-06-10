Brokerages Expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Xeris Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 92,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222 shares. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Xeris Biopharma (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

