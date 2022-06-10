Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $199.52

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.43.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ADI traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.92. 3,363,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,169. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.69.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

