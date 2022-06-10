Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $292.00

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 819,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,818. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

