Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Price Target at $3,800.00

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,100.00.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,390. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

