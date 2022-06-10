Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $81.13

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,887,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,836. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

