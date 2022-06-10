Brokerages Set GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target at $33.05

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after buying an additional 1,983,573 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,651,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GH Research by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 222,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,529. GH Research has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $561.29 million and a P/E ratio of -38.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GH Research (Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

