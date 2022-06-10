Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $82.69

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Globus Medical stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after buying an additional 275,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 192,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

