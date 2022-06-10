Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $27.23

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.23.
ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 704,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
