Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $27.23

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.23.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 704,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

