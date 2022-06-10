Brokerages Set LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) PT at $15.75

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,985.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

