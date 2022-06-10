Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $201.40

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. 2,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

