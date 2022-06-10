Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT at $17.20

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,578,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 271,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 256,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The business had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

