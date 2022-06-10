Brokerages Set Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) PT at $49.76

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.76.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NOAH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. Noah has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. Analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Noah by 175.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 1.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

