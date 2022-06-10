Brokerages Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Target Price at $18.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NS traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 86.48%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.98%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

