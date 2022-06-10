Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUOT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

QUOT stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,240.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

