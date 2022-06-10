Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $51.17

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $3,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020,800 shares in the company, valued at $41,934,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,726 shares of company stock worth $21,108,284 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. 1,060,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,520. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

