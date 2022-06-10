Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 176.13

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.13 ($2.21).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.03) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Serco Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88), for a total value of £176,409 ($221,063.91).

Serco Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 178.80 ($2.24). The company had a trading volume of 6,729,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,599. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.33). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.50.

Serco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.