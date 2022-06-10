Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $164.20

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE TEL traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $119.58 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

