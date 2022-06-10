Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $164.20

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
NYSE TEL traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.50. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $119.58 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.