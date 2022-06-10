Brokerages Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 191,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,319. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.63. Andersons has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $76,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,771 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,628. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

