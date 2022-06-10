Brokerages Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) PT at $120.00

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBJY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on UCB from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UCB from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report on Tuesday.

UCBJY traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342. UCB has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

