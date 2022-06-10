Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,417. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$39.24 and a 52-week high of C$52.98. The company has a market cap of C$12.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -190.60%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

