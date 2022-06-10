BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.56.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.