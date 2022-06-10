BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.85.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$85.50 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.86.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

