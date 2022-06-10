BSCPAD (BSCPAD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $709,907.00

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $709,907.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00337282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00443773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030585 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.