BTIG Research Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $57.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.42.

PulteGroup stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

