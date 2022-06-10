BTS Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,498,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 6.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,061 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

