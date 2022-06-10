BTS Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,800,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,760 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 806,925 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,870,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. 212,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,549,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

