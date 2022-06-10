Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Bunge makes up about 0.6% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the third quarter worth about $23,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

