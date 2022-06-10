Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BZLFY. HSBC downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,935 ($36.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($36.34) to GBX 3,050 ($38.22) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,224.80.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

