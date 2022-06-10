Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.99. 4,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,769. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

