C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.95.

C3.ai stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $67.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C3.ai (AI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.