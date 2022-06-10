Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender Sells 562,336 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72.

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $52.49 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cactus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

