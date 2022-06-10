Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 71,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 168,009 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.