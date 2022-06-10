Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. Sells 2,695 Shares

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $178,319,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $93,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

