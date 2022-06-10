Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

CPB stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 32,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

