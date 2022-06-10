Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE CPB opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 131.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 168,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

