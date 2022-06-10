Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.19% of Canaan worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 407.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Canaan by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 675,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canaan by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 652,685 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 898,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 494,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAN. Benchmark began coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CAN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $693.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

