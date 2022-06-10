Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.49. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,788 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Canacol Energy ( OTCMKTS:CNNEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

